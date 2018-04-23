Тинејџерка го поканила познатиот актер на матурска прослава: Поради неговиот одговор таа не можела да ги запре солзите

Кејти Кензенберг од Минесота е најсреќната средношколка на светот, а сè благодарение на Двејн Џонсон.
Имено, тинејџерката по пат на Твитер го поканила Двејн да биде нејзин партнер за матурската прослава, а само неколку дена подоцна тој ѝ одговорил по пат на разгласната станица додека Кејти била на час.
@TheRock PROM?! pic.twitter.com/VyHhrpVQYe
— katie k (@katiekelzenberg) April 15, 2018
“Сигурно се прашувате што прави “Карпата” на разглас? Испраќам порака до многу посебна млада дама, а нејзиното име е госпоѓица Кејти Келзенберг”, се слушало на звучниците низ целото училиште, а Кејти останала шокирана и не можела да поверува дека тоа навистина се случува.
Бидејќи Двејн е моментално на Хаваите каде го снима својот нов филм “Jungle Cruise”, тој е спречен да оди со неа на нејзината матурска вечер, но затоа ѝ се оддолжил на посебен начин.
Haha yesssss! We can thank @katiekelzenberg for starting this whole thing by asking me to the prom. Enjoy RAMPAGE! 🦍🐺🐊 https://t.co/pMsEryknZa
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 22, 2018
Актерот изнајмил локално кино со цел Кејти и нејзините “најблиски” 232 пријатели и роднини да можат да уживаат во посебна проекција на филмот “Rampage”.
Сето тоа јасно го споделил и со своите следбеници на Инстаграм, а во описот додал и дека со просторот ѝ овозможил уште нешто: бесплатни пуканки, слатки и сокови за сите присутни.
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system… literally…RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly – you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps – the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍
I’ll take happy tears 😭 all day. Here’s my surprise morning greeting to the students of Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, as I call out the very special young lady who asked me to her prom, the awesome Ms Katie Kelzenberg. I can’t make her prom because I’ll be in production, but as a surprise gift I bought out her local theater this weekend so she can bring 232 of her BFF’s to watch a special screening of RAMPAGE. I’m a lucky lucky man to have such amazing fans like Katie, and moments like this will always be the best and coolest part of my job. Her reaction is everything when she hears me say her name! #KatieKelzenbergCrushingLIFE #StillwaterHighSchool #AndUnlikeMe #KatieDoesntCheatOnHerTests
“Не можев да поверувам. Бев многу возбудена”, изјавила среќната Кејти за “Pioneer Press” и додала: “Само размислувам за тоа како ме видел и како знае која сум. Ми се допаѓа што има одлична комуникација со своите обожаватели. Одвојува време од својот ден да се поврзе со нив”, вели таа.
Погледнете ја реакцијата на Кејти:
I’ll take happy tears 😭 all day. Here’s my surprise morning greeting to the students of Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota, as I call out the very special young lady who asked me to her prom, the awesome Ms Katie Kelzenberg. I can’t make her prom because I’ll be in production, but as a surprise gift I bought out her local theater this weekend so she can bring 232 of her BFF’s to watch a special screening of RAMPAGE. I’m a lucky lucky man to have such amazing fans like Katie, and moments like this will always be the best and coolest part of my job. Her reaction is everything when she hears me say her name! #KatieKelzenbergCrushingLIFE #StillwaterHighSchool #AndUnlikeMe #KatieDoesntCheatOnHerTests